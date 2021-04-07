Oppenheimer Weighs in on Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

