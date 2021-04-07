Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

OBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $999.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.