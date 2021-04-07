Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 21.1% Higher This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00004178 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $653.44 million and $414.95 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00633773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,629,853 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

