Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Tops $1.23 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $130,420.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

