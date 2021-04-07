Orion Protocol (ORN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.63 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $337.84 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.17 or 0.00028703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00633094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,894,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

