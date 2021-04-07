PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 629,413 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $843.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $787.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

