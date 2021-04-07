Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

