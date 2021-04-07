Paloma Partners Management Co Has $132,000 Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.