Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 15,515 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

