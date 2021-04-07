Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 60,135 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

