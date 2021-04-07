Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $148,000 Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $471.92 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

