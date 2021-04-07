Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

