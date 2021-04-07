Park National Corp OH Has $9.26 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.82. 18,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.71. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

