Park National Corp OH Purchases 12,145 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 237,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 614,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.