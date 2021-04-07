Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 136.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $464,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.15. 3,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,670. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.13 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

