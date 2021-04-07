Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,635 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,394,783. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

