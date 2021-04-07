Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,221.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $1,577,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,039,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,032,322. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

