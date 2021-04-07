PAX Gold Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $104.90 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,743.67 or 0.03077188 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.00631601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

