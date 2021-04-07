Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $377.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.04, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.24 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

