PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of PDC Energy worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.