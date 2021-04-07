PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

