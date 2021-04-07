Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 36,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,223. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.