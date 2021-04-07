Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.76 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in 3M were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.43. 8,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $173.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.