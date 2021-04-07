Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

MDLZ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. 120,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,148. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

