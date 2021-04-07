Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

