Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,551. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.