Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,500 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3,768.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 22,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $663.40. 27,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $666.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.