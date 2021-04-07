PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 184.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

