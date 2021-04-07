PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.70. 87,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,445. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

