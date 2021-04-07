Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

