PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading 2.9% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. 45,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 70,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PetroTal in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PetroTal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTALF)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

