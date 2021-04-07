PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 510.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PG&E were worth $51,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PG&E by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,151,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,046 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PG&E by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

