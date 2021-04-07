Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1,319.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,911 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.43. 60,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

