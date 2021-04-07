PhiloSmith Capital Corp Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up about 5.0% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raymond James by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 43.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

RJF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

