Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,964.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $8,964.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,682,646 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

