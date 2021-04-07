Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading 3% Higher

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF)’s stock price traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 167,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 340,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

