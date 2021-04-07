PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

