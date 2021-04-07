PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

PTY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

