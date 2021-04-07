PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PDI opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.