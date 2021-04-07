PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:PHK opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $6.90.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.