PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PMF stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

