Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE MHI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.