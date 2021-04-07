Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $220.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.