Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.88

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.88 and traded as high as $85.25. Piper Jaffray Companies shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 90,419 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

About Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

