Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

