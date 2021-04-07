Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Gap Down to $40.05

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.05, but opened at $38.12. Plantronics shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 3,905 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Plantronics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

