Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $5,266.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00258529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.70 or 0.00714252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.83 or 0.99784639 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00016030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

