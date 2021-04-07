PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Raised to $35.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

PLBY stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

