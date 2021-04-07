PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,887. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

