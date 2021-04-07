Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Trading Down 2.2%

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $450.00 and last traded at $455.00. Approximately 328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.42.

About Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Pontiac that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pontiac Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontiac Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.